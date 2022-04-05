Melanie Marcus, Surescripts Chief Marketing Officer, to Serve as Role & Value of Pharmacist Chair for the Foundation's Newly Established National Advisory Council
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation today announced Surescripts as its Role & Value of Pharmacist Founders Gift Donor. Surescripts' donation of $100,000 will support future research projects over the next two years that demonstrate and measure one or more existing or future NCPDP standards that align with the Foundation's strategic initiative to Expand the Role and Value of the Pharmacist. Surescripts' Chief Marketing Officer, Melanie Marcus, will serve as the NCPDP Foundation's National Advisory Council (NAC) Chair for Role and Value of the Pharmacist with support from senior pharmacists and pharmacy experts at Surescripts, NCPA and NACDS.
The NCPDP Foundation's newly established NAC will focus its fundraising efforts in support of three research priorities: enhance patient safety; expand access to care; and expand the role and value of pharmacists. The NAC is composed of volunteer leaders who are committed to advancing NCPDP and its national initiatives. Members represent the highest levels of industry, philanthropy and non-governmental organizations and serve in an advisory rather than fiduciary role.
"Surescripts has supported previous NCPDP Foundation grants that prove the patient safety value of two NCPDP Standards by supporting the CancelRx projects completed by Johns Hopkins Medicine and University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy. In addition, Surescripts supported the grant completed by Johns Hopkins that demonstrated the value of NCPDP's Real-Time Benefit Standard. Enhancing the role and value of pharmacist is a natural fit for Surescripts to broaden its commitment to NCPDP and the NCPDP Foundation," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director, NCPDP Foundation.
Lee Ann Stember, NCPDP's President & CEO and NCPDP Foundation Board Member, stated, "Through the use of one of our existing and widely adopted health IT standards, NCPDP made it possible for pharmacists to address the unique factors associated with electronically exchanging data required for ordering, administering, documenting, and filing claims for COVID-19 tests and vaccines. We are looking forward to additional research projects provided through this donation that can expand the role and value of pharmacist through our standards and we are very grateful for Surescripts partnership."
"For more than 20 years, Surescripts has worked closely with NCPDP to drive standards-based health intelligence sharing," explained Melanie Marcus, Chief Marketing Officer of Surescripts. "Today, as pharmacists are adapting to their evolving role in healthcare, we're honored to continue to support their needs through the NCPDP Foundation, working to empower pharmacists with technology that removes friction and delays and gives them more time to focus on assisting and advising patients."
About NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.
About Surescripts
Our purpose is to serve the nation through simpler, trusted health intelligence sharing, in order to increase patient safety, lower costs and improve the quality of care. At Surescripts, we align healthcare organizations across the nation and give healthcare professionals the trusted insights they need to serve patients. We convene the Surescripts Network Alliance® to enhance prescribing, better inform care decisions and advance healthcare as a whole. Visit us at surescripts.com and follow us at twitter.com/surescripts.
