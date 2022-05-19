Pilot Project Aims to Enhance Patient Safety, Decrease Adverse Drug Events, Reduce ER Visits, and Reduce Prescription Waste
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation Board of Trustees has awarded a $157,433 grant to Xact Laboratories to integrate pharmacogenomic (PGx) data into Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) systems and/or Pharmacy Benefit Administrator modules to share clinical alerts with pharmacists using NCPDP Standards. PBMs currently store medication formulary based on coverage specifications; by overlaying a personalized genetic profile with the current formulary, the PBM can relay pertinent clinical content to the pharmacist. From a workflow perspective, medication can be flagged with messaging requesting the patient need for PGx testing. The PGx test can be completed at the pharmacy or sent to the member's residence. The PGx data will be stored within the PBM system and alert any highly adverse or ineffective medications as denials for future fills using the NCPDP Telecommunication Standard. Through NCPDP's SCRIPT RxChange message, prescribers would be notified of more appropriate medications based on the PGx test outcomes.
"Among the strategic goals of the NCPDP Foundation are to enhance patient safety; expand patient access to care; and expand the role and value of the pharmacist," explained J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "Using pharmacogenomic data to speed patient access to the most appropriate medication therapy is an important step in supporting all these goals – making healthcare safer, lowering prescription costs and leveraging the expertise of pharmacists, our medication experts, to provide better quality patient care."
"In this workflow, Pharmacists are assisting providers with clinical decisions to enhance patient safety," said Cassandra Talafous, Vice President of Information Technology for Xact Laboratories. "We believe this grant will benefit the future of Pharmacogenomics and the way it is used in everyday practices, it's very exciting."
"This is an important project that will help the optimization of medication management," said Rob Todd, Co-Founder of Xact Laboratories. "Adverse Drug Events cause approximately 1.3 million emergency department visits and 350,000 hospitalizations each year. We believe the storage of genetic data within the PBM will promote interoperability for patient safety in any affiliated retail pharmacy. The integrated flags and electronic prior authorizations are safety guardrails for patients to avoid adverse events and reactions."
About NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.
About Xact Laboratories
Co-founded in 2012 by Rob Todd and Jerry Wrobel, Xact Laboratories is a Twinsburg, Ohio-based, biotechnology company focused on providing state-of-the-art molecular diagnostic tests and one-of-a-kind result integration. As a flagship product, the XactMed4U™ once-in-a-lifetime test covers 21 genes that may impact how a patient responds to over 240+ commercial drugs in 33 drug classes including psychiatric conditions, cardiovascular disease, pain, and more. The Xact Vertical Integration System TM (XVIS), a system for integrating laboratory test results data, particularly genetic-based pharmacological efficacy data, into existing electronic systems like electronic health records, healthcare information exchanges, payor systems, self-insured employer groups, and pharmacy benefits manager systems, was awarded its full U.S. Patent and Trademark in 2022.
