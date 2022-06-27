Research Project Will Explore Barriers to the Use of Clinical Indication or Diagnosis – Underutilized Fields in NCPDP's SCRIPT and Telecommunication Standards – Which Can Aid Pharmacists in DUR, Reduce Prescribing Errors, Improve Medication Counseling, and Speed Patient Access to Medications and Adherence
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NCPDP Foundation Board of Trustees announced it has awarded a $60,000 grant to the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy to research and identify barriers to using the clinical indication (SNOMED CT) or diagnosis (ICD-10) fields in NCPDP's SCRIPT and Telecommunication Standards, which can aid pharmacists in drug utilization review, and improve patient care and patient safety. Pharmacy associations and medication safety organizations have long advocated for use of clinical indication or diagnosis on medication orders, and NCPDP strongly recommends use of the fields in all prescriptions. Use of the fields also supports pharmacists in providing prospective and retrospective drug utilization review (DUR) mandated by the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990 (OBRA 90) as well as laws or regulations enacted at the state level. The research project will produce a prioritized needs assessment to guide the action steps toward addressing and overcoming perceived barriers and concerns related to the routine exchange of clinical indication or diagnosis between prescribers and pharmacies in the ambulatory care setting.
"We are excited to support this research to break through the inertia and define a path forward for industry use of indication and diagnosis fields in the NCPDP SCRIPT Standard and its Telecommunication Standard," explained J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, CNED, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "The research strikes at the heart of all three of the NCPDP Foundation's strategic goals: to enhance patient safety; expand patient access to care; and expand the role and value of the pharmacist."
"We have formulated a team with many years of experience conducting research to improve medication safety and health outcomes for patients," explained Dr. Terri Warholak, Assistant Dean of Academic Affairs and Assessment and Co-Director, University of Arizona College of Pharmacy Outcomes Research Group. Dr. Rhys Axon, Assistant Research Professor and Co-Director, University of Arizona College of Pharmacy Outcomes Research Group, added, "We are excited to partner with the NCPDP Foundation to conduct this study that should help us better understand what needs to happen to facilitate the use of diagnosis codes on prescriptions."
The NCPDP Foundation grant to the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy was made possible by the Mary and Charles D. Pulido Endowment Fund as granted to the NCPDP Foundation by the NCPDP Board of Trustees.
About NCPDP Foundation
The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and is affiliated with the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP). The NCPDP Foundation was established in December 2012 to support research, education, and charitable involvement within the healthcare industry. For more information, visit http://ncpdpfoundation.org.
Media Contact
Janet Cabibbo, NCPDP Foundation, 480-477-1000 x 104, jcabibbo@ncpdp.org
Maggie Bruce, NCPDP Foundation, 480-477-1000 x 144, mbruce@ncpdp.org
SOURCE NCPDP Foundation