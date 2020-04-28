NCSBN_Logo.jpg

National Council of State Boards of Nursing Logo

 By National Council of State Boards of Nursing

CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSBN joined with six other leading nursing organizations* to endorse a statement to thank the nation's governors who have removed regulatory barriers that restrict access to high-quality evidence-based care by advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs). The statement also encourages governors who have not taken these actions to do so, thus enabling APRNs to practice at the top of their skills, education and training.

This unprecedented crisis requires the cooperation and coordination of stakeholders across the health care continuum including state governments and state boards of nursing. U.S. APRNs have answered the call to stand at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is imperative that regulatory barriers for APRNs be relaxed or removed as soon as possible in order to respond to the increased health needs the nation faces.

The full text of the statement can be found at https://www.ncsbn.org/APRN-JointLetter-Covid19.pdf

About NCSBN
Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

* American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

American Association of Nurse Practitioners

American College of Nurse-Midwives

American Nurses Association

Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association

National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

National Council of State Boards of Nursing

Contact: Dawn M. Kappel
Director, Marketing and Communications
312.525.3667 direct
312.279.1034 fax
dkappel@ncsbn.org

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.