CHICAGO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSBN joined with six other leading nursing organizations* to endorse a statement to thank the nation's governors who have removed regulatory barriers that restrict access to high-quality evidence-based care by advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs). The statement also encourages governors who have not taken these actions to do so, thus enabling APRNs to practice at the top of their skills, education and training.
This unprecedented crisis requires the cooperation and coordination of stakeholders across the health care continuum including state governments and state boards of nursing. U.S. APRNs have answered the call to stand at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic and it is imperative that regulatory barriers for APRNs be relaxed or removed as soon as possible in order to respond to the increased health needs the nation faces.
The full text of the statement can be found at https://www.ncsbn.org/APRN-JointLetter-Covid19.pdf
About NCSBN
Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.
NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.
Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.
The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.
* American Association of Nurse Anesthetists
American Association of Nurse Practitioners
American College of Nurse-Midwives
American Nurses Association
Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association
National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners
National Council of State Boards of Nursing
