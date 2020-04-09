CHICAGO, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSBN is providing free fast-track nurse license verification through its Nursys e-Notify database for state and federal emergency response organizations that need to verify that their volunteers have current nursing licenses.
Powered by U.S. nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs), Nursys is the only national database for verification of nurse licensure, publicly available discipline and practice privileges for registered nurses, licensed practical/vocational nurses and advanced practice registered nurses provided directly by participating NRBs and designated by them to be primary source equivalent.
Nursys e-Notify can be used to verify groups of nursing licenses without the need to do individual searches. An account is quick to set up and free to register. Emergency response organizations can enroll and review groups of licenses with the state jurisdiction, license type and license number of the nurse.
To register, emergency response organizations can go to https://www.nursys.com/e-notify. The organizations will need to "Register as an Institution," select the institution type of emergency response organization in registration, and then contact NCSBN at nursysenotify@ncsbn.org for additional assistance with formatting a spreadsheet. This spreadsheet will be used for the nurse licensure verification.
About NCSBN
Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.
NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.
Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.
The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.
