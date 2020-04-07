CHICAGO, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSBN is proud to be a contributor to the World Health Organization's State of the World's Nursing 2020: Investing in Education, Jobs and Leadership report. While the focus of this report is not the global pandemic its recommendations and insights speak to the irrefutable fact that the importance of nurses in such crises is immeasurable.
During this time of crisis, nurse regulators have played a central role in offering accurate data, evidence and suggestions for legislative change that are helping to care for those affected by the pandemic. Many of these changes provide solutions that should be sustained in the longer term.
For years evidence has demonstrated that nurses need to be enabled to work to their full scope of practice. Regulators and the professional associations have brought this evidence to the attention of government as a solution to increasing capacity and access to needed quality services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
NCSBN has called for the modernization of the regulatory model for more than 20 years and has already taken bold steps in highlighting a path forward through a series of publications such as "Acting in the Public Interest: Learnings and Commentary on the Occupational Licensure Literature" and most recently "A Global Profile of Nursing Regulation, Education, and Practice." Through the development of technologies to support collaboration of regulators across jurisdictions and agreements that facilitate the delivery of modern interventions at a distance, great strides have been made.
NCSBN CEO David Benton, RGN, PhD, FFNF, FRCN, FAAN, notes, "These actions taken at a time of global strife should not stop there. The various emergency measures should be consolidated into permanent legislative change once the current crisis is over. Such measures have the potential to significantly positively impact access to safe effective and efficient services."
The report can be accessed at https://www.who.int/publications-detail/nursing-report-2020
About NCSBN
Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.
NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.
Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.
The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.
