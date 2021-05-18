ROCHELLE, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NDA Partners President Earle Martin announced today that Michael A. Eldon, PhD, FCP, former Vice President of Clinical Pharmacology at Nektar Therapeutics, has been appointed Partner in the firm. Dr. Eldon has worked with the firm as an Expert Consultant since 2017, where he has supported clients with preclinical and clinical pharmacology and pharmacokinetics issues, pharmacometrics modeling and simulation, and served as an expert witness in legal matters. He has more than 39 years of experience in clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and pharmacometrics in the pharmaceutical industry.
Prior to joining NDA Partners, he served as Vice President of Clinical Pharmacology at Nektar Therapeutics and was a member of Nektar's corporate-level Research and Clinical Development Committees, where he was responsible for clinical and preclinical pharmacokinetics, ADME, pharmacometrics and systems biology in drug development and discovery. In addition, he worked at Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Research where he participated in the development and registration of Lipitor (atorvastatin), Neurontin (gabapentin), Rezulin (troglitazone), Lyrica (pregabalin), Pro-Air (procaterol), Lopid (gemfibrozil), Loestrin (oral contraceptive), Estrostep (oral contraceptive), Procanbid (procainamide extended release), FemPatch (transdermal estradiol), Cerebyx (fosphenytoin), Penetrex (enoxacin), Zagam (sparfloxacin) and Nitrostat (nitroglycerin) stabilized tablets. While at Nektar, he participated in the discovery, development, and registration of Movantik and Exubera (rH insulin for inhalation) and the discovery and development of other Nektar proprietary products including Onzeald (etirinotecan pegol), oxycodegol (NKTR-181), and bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214).
According to Dr. Carl Peck, Manager of NDA Partners' drug development practice, "Dr. Eldon's expertise in clinical pharmacology, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and pharmacometrics has been highly valued by our clients, and his leadership as a Partner will further expand our services and support that we provide our clients developing pharmaceutical products. We are very pleased to welcome him as a Partner."
Dr. Eldon received his doctorate degree in biopharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics and bachelor's degree in pharmacy from the University of Cincinnati. He is a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology.
About NDA Partners
NDA Partners, part of The Planet Group (https://theplanetgroup.com), is a life sciences management consulting and contract development organization focused on providing product development and regulatory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries worldwide. The highly experienced Expert Consultants in NDA Partners include three former FDA Center Directors; the former Chief Executive Officer and Chief Science Officer at the United States Pharmacopeial Convention (USP); an international team of more than 100 former pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agency senior executives; and an extensive roster of highly proficient experts in specialized areas including nonclinical development, toxicology, pharmacokinetics, CMC, medical device design control and quality systems, clinical development, regulatory submissions, and development program management. Services include product development and regulatory strategy, product development program design and management, expert consulting, functional teams, project-based solutions, and clinical trial design and management.
