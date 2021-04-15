AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NDB, a nationally recognized leader in security, governance, and compliance services, announces the launch of HITRUST audit, compliance & certification assessments at fixed fees for Austin, Texas healthcare organizations. NDB, with years of experience working in the compliance sector, is uniquely positioned to assist Austin businesses with HITRUST compliance.
Why NDB for HITRUST Certification?
- Fixed Fees
- Experts with proven HITRUST policy writing
- Extensive healthcare experience
- A household name in Austin, and all throughout Texas
Six Essential Phases of HITRUST Compliance & Certification
- Phase I – Select an Approved HITRUST Assessor
- Phase II – Perform a HITRUST Scoping & Readiness Assessment
- Phase III –Documentation Remediation (That's Policies and Procedures!)
- Phase IV – Undertake Operational Remediation
- Phase V – Completion of CSF and Certification Process
- Phase VI – Monitoring of Controls for Continued HITRUST Compliance
To learn more about HITRUST audit, compliance & certification assessments at fixed fees for Houston, Texas healthcare organizations – and all other services offered to Texas businesses – visit texascompliance.org, powered by NDB. To speak with a HITRUST specialist in Texas, contact NDB at 512-522-4943, or at hitrust@ndbcpa.com today.
Media Contact
Sonia Fuller, NDB, 512-522-4943, audits@ndbcpa.com
SOURCE NDB