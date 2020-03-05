NOVATO, Calif., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Eczema Association (NEA) and the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance (PeDRA) announce their collaboration in creating the first-of-its-kind Childhood Eczema Challenge Grant to accelerate research that improves the health and quality of life of pediatric patients and their families. The grant of $50,000 will be awarded to an early or mid-career scientist or team of scientists whose research project will best further this goal.
Eczema is a common inflammatory skin disease affecting nearly 10 million U.S. children under the age of 18. Often resulting in a visible and itchy rash, recent discoveries have revealed a complex underlying biology of eczema involving the immune system and structural integrity of the skin. While these advances have contributed to the growth of a vibrant pipeline of promising therapeutic options, many unanswered questions persist, and patients and families continue to be impacted by the physical discomfort, psychosocial burden, and systemic comorbidities of eczema.
The Childhood Eczema Challenge Grant will focus on at least one of four research areas: novel insights into disease heterogeneity, innovation in clinical practice and care, understanding and alleviating disease burden, and eczema prevention.
"By collaborating with NEA on this Challenge Grant, we expect to answer questions that matter to patients and caregivers," says Michael Siegel, PhD, executive director of PeDRA. "Results will better equip pediatric dermatologists in our community as they strive to improve quality of life for children and their families."
Applications for the Challenge Grant are due by May 1, 2020, with the awardee to be announced by June 30, 2020.
"Children make up a substantial percentage of the patient community we serve," notes Julie Block, president and CEO of NEA. "This partnership with PeDRA presents a huge opportunity to advance pediatric eczema research, share key learnings, and improve the lives of children living with eczema and the families that love them."
In addition to providing meaningful research funding to those awarded, the Challenge Grant furthers the missions and strategic priorities of both NEA and PeDRA. For more information on the 2020 Childhood Eczema Challenge Grant, visit https://pedraresearch.org/grants-awards or https://nationaleczema.org/research/research-we-fund/for-researchers/childhood-eczema-challenge-grant/
About National Eczema Association (NEA)
Founded in 1988, NEA is the largest, 501(c)(3) non-profit, US patient advocacy organization serving people affected by eczema. NEA's mission is to improve the health and quality of life for individuals with eczema through research, support, and education. For more on NEA, visit https://nationaleczema.org.
About the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance (PeDRA)
Formed in 2012, the Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance (PeDRA) is a nonprofit research organization that includes more than 300 members and supports vibrant research and educational programs. PeDRA's mission is to create, inspire, and sustain research to prevent, treat, and cure childhood skin disease. For more on PeDRA, visit https://pedraresearch.org.