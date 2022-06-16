Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life.

Connected devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants.

Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication - What You Will Learn

  • What medical devices incorporate near field communication technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?
  • What benefits do NFC enabled drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?
  • What therapeutic areas are the current focus of NFC enabled devices?
  • Who are the companies behind the push to integrate communication capabilities into injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations
  • What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on medical device commercialization and market access?
  • What does the current market for connected medical devices look like?
  • What are the key market drivers for the growth of NFC enabled medical devices?

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Medical Device Markets for Near Field Communication
  • Executive Summary
  • Wireless Options for Medical Devices
  • Near Field Communication
  • NFC OpenSense (Thin Film Electronics)
  • NFC Technology and UID
  • Security
  • The Energy Issue
  • RFID Communication
  • Wireless Architectures
  • Device Ergonomics
  • Medical Applications for NFC
  • UDI
  • Hospital Inventory Tracking Solutions
  • In-patient Management
  • Patient Monitoring Markets
  • Implantable Sensors
  • Injection Devices
  • Patient Monitoring
  • Security/Counterfeiting/etc.
  • NFC Standards
  • Market Participant Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjecp9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/near-field-communication-medical-device-markets-report-2022-hospital-inventory-tracking-solutions-in-patient-management-patient-monitoring-implantable-sensors-injection-devices-security-301569440.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.