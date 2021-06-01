Nearly 50 residential communities featured on myMHcommunity.com, the premier website of manufactured home listings, have hosted COVID-19 vaccination events for their residents and members of the public. As a result, more than 8,500 residents of these communities were able to receive the vaccine within the comfort and convenience of their neighborhoods. At Colony Cove, an age-qualified community in Ellenton, Florida, 2,800 residents were vaccinated, including Gary and Karen Wiensch.