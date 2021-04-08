NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If stress is a normal part of your everyday life, you have company. Nearly 8 in 10 Americans feel stressed at least once in a typical week — with 1 in 7 of them reporting feeling stressed seven days a week, according to a new survey from LendingTree research site ValuePenguin.com.
April is Stress Awareness Month, so ValuePenguin.com surveyed Americans about their stress — from how often they feel it to how they find ways to relieve the pressure. Here are the key findings:
- Nearly 8 in 10 Americans are stressed weekly. 78% of Americans feel stressed at least one day in a typical week — and 15% of them are stressed every day. Women are more stressed than men, while Gen Xers (ages 41 to 55) are the most stressed generation.
- Mondays and mornings are the most stressful times of the week. 19% say their stress peaks on Monday, while — separately — 22% say they feel most stressed out in the mornings than any other time of day.
- 44% of Americans say the pandemic has been the most stressful time in their entire life. This is especially true for those who are laid off or furloughed (59%) and parents with kids younger than 18 (58%), as well as Gen Zers (54%) and millennials (51%).
- Money (22%) is the top source of stress for Americans, followed by work and physical health issues. Millennials are more likely to cite work as a primary stress driver.
- Depending on your age, the person who stresses you out the most is either your boss or your spouse or partner. Millennials (ages 25 to 40) and Gen Zers (ages 18 to 24) both name their boss as their biggest source of stress, while Gen Xers and baby boomers say their spouse or partner causes them more stress than any other person.
- Consumers employ a variety of tactics to reduce stress. This includes watching TV/movies and listening to music (both tied at 44%), exercising (38%), praying or another religious ritual (25%) and driving around (16%). Meanwhile, 14% drink alcohol to reduce stress and 9% use recreational drugs such as marijuana.
According to Andrew Hurst, a research and data analyst at ValuePenguin.com, "It's important not to try to sweep feelings of stress aside or bury them. Reach out to loved ones and family if you're having increased stress, depression or loneliness. And, of course, talk to your doctor openly about your stress and mental health, especially amid a pandemic." He adds, "Almost anyone who has health insurance—whether privately or through an employer—should have some form of mental health coverage. If you don't have insurance, you may seek help at a local social services agency, a student health center (if you are a student) or a Federally Qualified Health Center (aka, community-based healthcare centers that are government funded)."
To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/nearly-eight-in-ten-americans-feel-stress-weekly
ValuePenguin.com commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,016 U.S. consumers from March 17-22, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.
Additional Information: https://www.valuepenguin.com/therapy-health-insurance-coronavirus
