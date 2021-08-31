MONROE, La., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) has deployed personnel and resources to support the City of Monroe's evacuation and sheltering efforts of those impacted by Hurricane Ida from south Louisiana. The City of Monroe has welcomed hundreds of evacuees since Sunday's hurricane event. After assessment of the needs of the individuals, NEDHSA determined it was best to activate its personnel and resources for those individuals who have mental health, addictive disorder, developmental disability, and other wellness needs.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the agency is working to "meet crisis on two fronts."
"Our regional obligations will not change nor be neglected; however, we understand our brothers and sisters from south Louisiana also need us," Dr. Sizer said. "They have complex needs and will require complex solutions just like the people we serve in our region, and we are committed to serving as many as our resources allow."
NEDHSA will provide clinical staff to serve the mentally ill and persons with addictive disorders, as well as agency supplies to the evacuees to help mitigate shelter agitation and minimize further deterioration of those with behavioral health needs. NEDHSA will provide coloring books, stress balls, plastic cups, and brochures for the evacuation site. NEDHSA's Office of Prevention & Wellness will also provide training to those who are working the shelter and leave four Narcan kits on site.
Sizer added, "Much more state capacity will be required to help manage this potential human services crisis in our region, but we want to show that we are one people with a common need. We are in this together. We will rise from Hurricane Ida's impact on our communities. No storm can hold the spirit of a people down. We may get knocked down, but we will lift our heads and rise from the ashes like the phoenix."
For individuals in a crisis regarding behavioral health, call the NEDHSA 24/7 Crisis Line at 800-256-2522. For individuals who have developmental disabilities, call the NEDHSA Waiver Service Help Line at 800-660-0488.
Other behavioral health immediate resources are as follows:
- Office of Behavioral Health Keep Calm Line - 1-866-310-7977
- Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line - 1-833-333-1132
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255 (vets press 1)
- Crisis Text Line - Text REACHOUT to 741741
- Louisiana 211 - Call 2-1-1
- Emergency - Call 9-1-1
