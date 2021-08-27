MONROE, La., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) is aware and actively monitoring Hurricane Ida as it threatens Louisiana. NEDHSA encourages the residents of Northeast Louisiana to get prepared now and Get a Game Plan.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the agency is taking the necessary steps "to ensure business continuity and taking care of our staff and clients."
"As we prepare internally for Hurricane Ida, we will also position ourselves to play a role in supporting the needs of behavioral health and developmental disability populations," Dr. Sizer said. "We are also mindful of the need to practice the precautions surrounding COVID-19 and its variants as we work through our preparation and recovery roles."
NEDHSA conducted a COVID-19 impact study on the region and is aware that a natural disaster may add and trigger additional behavioral and primary health issues. Based on its emergency and pandemic readiness, NEDHSA developed an emergency preparedness portal for COVID-19 to address the region's behavioral and primary health care needs.
For updates and information regarding Hurricane Ida, text "IDA" to 67283. For individuals in a crisis regarding behavioral health, call the NEDHSA 24/7 Crisis Line at 800-256-2522. For individuals who developmental disabilities, call the NEDHSA Waiver Service Help Line at 800-660-0488.
Other behavioral health immediate resources are as follows:
Office of Behavioral Health Keep Calm Line - 1-866-310-7977
Behavioral Health Recovery Outreach Line - 1-833-333-1132
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline - 1-800-273-8255 (vets press 1)
Crisis Text Line - Text REACHOUT to 741741
Louisiana 211 - Call 2-1-1
For more information on how to get a hurricane and tropical storm game plan, visit getagameplan.org.
