MONROE, La., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) announces the release of its Health Insurance, Demographics, and Clinic Activities Report. This report describes healthcare insurance by type, coverage plans, total amount billed, the amount adjusted, written off, and collected by gender, race, and diagnosis for each NEDHSA outpatient behavioral health clinic from 2020, 2021, and until March 2022.
NEDHSA Executive Director Dr. Monteic A. Sizer said the agency conducted this insurance-related research as part of its "ongoing continuous improvement efforts."
"We are laser-focused on becoming more efficient and effective fiscally, operationally, and programmatically," Dr. Sizer said. "We intend to continue helping the tens of hundreds in Northeast Louisiana get the appropriate levels of care they need and further connect them to payment methods such as Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial insurance benefits."
Dr. Sizer said he is encouraged by how state health leaders in Louisiana are "proactively trying to connect with thousands of Medicaid recipients so that their Medicaid coverage isn't lost due to not properly enrolling in the health benefit."
"Of the many hundreds of mentally ill, addicted, and developmentally disabled patients we serve, most rely on Medicaid and Medicare," Dr. Sizer said. "And without Medicaid, Medicare, and our agency's indigent health care financial coverage options, our patients would be without lifesaving care and treatment. And with the information found in this report, I will be leading our value-based insurance conversations with the state's Medicaid and commercial insurance companies to come up with innovative solutions to help meet and pay for the complex health and social needs our patients have."
The report shows that the number of female clients was more than 50 percent in all three fiscal years. Compared to male clients, the number of female clients was higher in Medicaid and Medicare. However, the female client enrollment was lower in 3rd party insurance, indigent, and private insurance. Overall, more than 50 percent of the NEDHSA clients were under Medicaid. More than 93 percent of the clients were Whites and Blacks. The proportion of Black to White clients was 1.07, 1.2, and 1.16 in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively. Under the 3rd party and private insurance, the number of White clients was more than the Black clients. Moreover, the number of Medicaid-insured clients was highest in each race category.
Since 2013, NEDHSA has been building its integrative behavioral health and primary care model to ensure that regional citizens have access to high-quality care, no matter where they enter the healthcare system. NEDSHA's Integrated Care services include behavioral health and primary care options, addiction services, prevention and wellness strategies, and developmental disability solutions.
Dr. Sizer said he led the creation of NEDHSA's integrated care service network and community partnerships to help meet the complex needs of patients of all insurance types, but with a specific focus on individuals who utilize Medicaid, Medicare, and those without insurance.
"We expanded our integrated care model to include transitional housing options, community and inpatient mental health services, workforce development programs, peer support centers, and special initiatives serving marginalized children, seniors, veterans, and members of houses of faith," Dr. Sizer said. "Without these services and our host of clinicians, care managers, developmental disability staff, prevention and wellness team, and administrative personnel, things would be very dire in Louisiana's Delta."
