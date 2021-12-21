HONOLULU, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Need a last-minute present? Rare Cannabinoid Company has just launched electronic Gift Cards that can be delivered instantly or on a chosen date -- perfect for Christmas deliveries. Recipients can use the cannabinoid eGift Cards for any of the brand's products. Rare Cannabinoid Company sells the strongest THCV gummies for energy and appetite suppression, CBN gummies for sleep, CBG gummies for discomfort, and CBD gummies for calm and balance. Pioneers in the minor cannabinoid industry, their full apothecary includes tinctures of CBDA, CBDV, CBC, full spectrum Hawaiian CBD, terpene-only blends and more hemp-derived products.
"We hope our eGift Cards will take the stress out of choosing a specific item for a friend or loved one and help people give a healthy, wellness gift that arrives on time," said Jennifer Carlile, Rare Cannabinoid Company Co-Founder.
"Our products are also great for helping people with their New Year's Resolutions," she said.
How do the new gift cards work?
Customers simply fill out the recipient's email address, how much they'd like to give them (between $10 and $500), write a gift message, and specify if they'd like the eGift Card delivered immediately or on a specific day, such as Christmas.
Their friend, colleague, or relative will receive an email with their message and a unique code to use at checkout. They can choose any Rare Cannabinoid Company products they like with it. For added security, they can also lock the gift card balance against their user account.
Best of all? There are no physical cards to lose or restrictions. This means they can use it on discounted items or for special deals just like cash or a credit card. The money from partially used eGift Cards can also be saved for later.
What can eGift Card recipients purchase?
They can choose any products they want with the eGift Card money. Rare Cannabinoid Company sells pure rare cannabinoid tinctures, one-to-one blends of rare cannabinoids and full spectrum Hawaiian CBD, and high potency, naturally flavored, vegan gummies of THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBD.
Below is a very brief description of what each cannabinoid may be good for. Click on the cannabinoid name for more information and links to scientific studies:
THCV: Increases energy and reduces hunger, which may aid weight loss. THCV is being studied for nicotine and other addictions, panic attacks, and type 2 diabetes. Products for sale: Pure THCV tinctures, THCV CBD blends, strong THCV gummies.
CBN: Promotes rest, relaxation, and sleep. Products for sale: Pure CBN tinctures, CBN CBD blends, strong CBN gummies.
CBG: May reduce discomfort, soreness and is being studied for potential use against many diseases. Products for sale: Pure CBG tinctures, CBD CBD blends, strong CBG gummies.
CBC: May improve and enhance mood. Products for sale: Pure CBC tinctures and CBC CBD blends.
CBDA: Reduces nausea and discomfort. Products for sale: Pure CBDA tincture.
CBDV: May reduce discomfort and nausea and is being studied for potential benefits for seizures, autism spectrum disorder and other uses. Products for sale: Pure CBDV tincture.
CBD: Promotes stress resilience, a sense of calm, and may reduce inflammation from daily activities. Products for sale: 1000mg full spectrum Rare Hawaiian CBD, extra strength 3000mg CBD booster, and strong CBD gummies.
Relax Terpenes: Promotes rest, relaxation, and sleep.
Relief Terpenes: May reduce discomfort and stress.
Rare Cannabinoid Company is an American company based in Hawaii. It was established in the first quarter of 2020 as one of the first brands to offer "rare" or "minor" cannabinoids.
It is the sister brand of Hawaiian Choice, which was established in 2017. Hawaiian Choice is a luxury, lifestyle brand that combines premium broad spectrum Hawaiian CBD with organic and wild crafted Hawaiian fruits, essential oils and honey in an assortment of tinctures, gummies, salves and pet products.
Stores interested in stocking Rare Cannabinoid Company and/or Hawaiian Choice products can request a wholesale account at Wellness Orders.
