Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market worldwide will grow by a projected US$7.4 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.
Insulin Delivery, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 11% and reach a market size of US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Insulin Delivery market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 7.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$276.9 Million to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$233.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Insulin Delivery segment will reach a market size of US$232.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 13.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems market landscape.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems: An Overview
- Recent Market Activity
- Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems: An Overview
- Brief Glance of Needle-Free Drug Delivery Systems
- Advantages
- Disadvantages
- Needle-Free Drug Injection System: Market Dynamics
- Drivers and Barriers of Needle-free Drug Injection Systems Market
- Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive Market
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
- Increasing Incidence of Cancer Bodes Well for Needle-free Drug Injection Systems
- Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
- Expanding Therapeutic Applications to Generate Growth Opportunities
- Competitive Scenario
- Needle-free Jet Injections: Future Burning Bright
- Growth Factors
- Next Generation Needle-free Jet Technologies
- Advantageous to Different Stakeholders
- Applications
- Formulation Challenges
- Current Development Status
- The Road Ahead
- Innovations in Needle-Free Drug Injection System Technology
- Needle-free Arterial Non-Injectable Connector
- Pulsed Micro Jets
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Needle-Free Drug Injection Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- AKRA Dermojet (France)
- Crossject S.A. (France)
- D'Antonio Consultants International, Inc. (USA)
- Medical International Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
- National Medical Products, Inc. (USA)
- PharmaJet (USA)
- Zogenix, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 62
