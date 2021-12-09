NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Beryl Institute and Ipsos release findings from the seventh PX Pulse, a survey to track current perspectives on patient experience in healthcare across the United States. This report trends data related to the consumer experience from data first collected pre-pandemic in December 2019 through the rise of the Delta variant this fall.
In this report, the impact of COVID-19 continues to be explored along with such topics as health system perceptions and trust, comfort in seeking care and consumers' ratings for quality of care and experience.
Key findings include:
- 25% of respondents say their perceptions of hospitals are "worse" or "much worse" due to the pandemic. This is the highest negative perception since the start of the pandemic.
- Healthcare consumers have not wavered on the importance of experience.
- Importance of healthcare costs is on the rise for consumers. Having affordable insurance options, out-of-pocket costs and cost of health insurance premiums were the top 3 issues of importance to respondents.
- Consumer ratings for quality of care and experience dip but remain higher than pre-pandemic opinions.
As we close our seventh release after collecting data over the past three years, we can begin to see how consumer sentiment shifts and what stays solidly the same," said Jason A. Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute. "If we are to make bold changes in healthcare, we must constantly be listening and acting on what we hear from those who engage in care every day."
To access the latest PX Pulse report, visit: https://www.theberylinstitute.org/page/PXPULSE_Dec2021
About the PX Pulse Survey
The Beryl Institute – Ipsos PX Pulse represents a first of its kind effort to elevate understanding of the current perspectives on patient experience in U.S. healthcare.
This effort regularly captures healthcare consumer perspectives of patient experience in the United States, determine the practices and processes that have the greatest impact and influence on healthcare consumers, and track how the market sees patient experience evolving over time.
About The Beryl Institute
The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients & families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.
About Ipsos
Ipsos is a certified provider of CAHPS surveys and of analytic and advisory services to turn data into meaningful insight and improvements. Over the past 25 years, Ipsos has served hundreds of health care organizations on many CAHPS protocols, including HCAHPS, Home Health CAHPS, Hospice CAHPS, ICH CAHPS, ACO CAHPS, OAS CAHPS, CAHPS 5.0H, CG-CAHPS, and PCMH.
Ipsos is the world's third largest Insights and Analytics company, present in 90 markets and employing more than 18,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. We serve more than 5000 clients across the world with 75 business solutions.
For more information on Ipsos' patient experience and healthcare contributions, you can follow Ipsos Public Affairs on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Ipsosus).
