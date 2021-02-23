DALLAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As they have for 25 years in a row, Neighborhood Credit Union presented a donation to Children's Healthsm.
On Thursday, February 4, 2021, Neighborhood Credit Union donated a check of $25,000 to the Children's Medical Center Foundation. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the presentation took place outside with a bird's eye view of the Children's Medical Center Dallas.
The money was raised from two different programs the credit union offered during the 2020 holiday season. Kicking off the fundraising efforts in October, Neighborhood CU sponsored and partnered with Children's Medical Center Foundation for the BOO Yard Sign Challenge. With a $20 donation, anyone in the community could purchase a BOO yard sign to secretly place in friends' or neighbors' yards through the Halloween season, encouraging others to do the same.
In November and December, Neighborhood Credit Union allows its qualifying members to participate in the Skip a Payment program. Members can choose to skip a monthly loan payment in exchange for a small donation to the Children's Medical Center Foundation.
"We are grateful to all of the members of Neighborhood Credit Union," says Kendall Rowden, Development Officer, Corporate Partnerships Children's Medical Center Foundation. "Your donation will help make life better for children."
This donation will go towards continuing to create a fun and unique environment that allows patients to continue being children while they are visiting the hospital.
About Neighborhood Credit Union: As an active part of the community for 90 years, Neighborhood Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial organization with locations in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Ellis counties, as well as the city of Arlington. Located all across North Texas and assets topping $927 million, Neighborhood Credit Union has a continuously growing membership of 56,000. For more information, call (214) 748-9393 or visit https://www.myncu.com/.
About Children's Medical Center Foundation: Children's Medical Center Foundation serves as the fundraising arm for Children's Health, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas. The Foundation partners with individual donors, corporations and organizations to help the comprehensive team of physicians, scientists and medical professionals at Children's Health fulfill its mission to make life better for children. Children's Medical Center Foundation raises, manages and distributes funds to support Children's Medical Center Dallas, as well as Children's Medical Center Plano, Our Children's House inpatient rehabilitation hospital, multiple specialty centers, Children's Health Pediatric Group primary care practices, rehabilitation facilities, home health, physician services and the Children's Medical Center Research Institute at UT Southwestern. For more information, please visit https://give.childrens.com.
Media Contact
Jessie Swendig, Neighborhood Credit Union, 214-748-9393 Ext: 1119, jswendig@myncu.com
SOURCE Neighborhood Credit Union