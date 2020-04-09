ATLANTA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For 32 years, KidCare Pediatrics, now The Family Health Center at KidCare, has served on the front line when it comes to caring for our community. Our dedicated healthcare professionals continue to put the needs of our patients and community first.
We know how important it is that our children experiencing fever, asthma exacerbation, allergies, or other non COVID-19 related medical needs still receive care during these critical times.
We are following CDC COVID-19 recommendations for protecting our patients, visitors and ourselves. We increased our cleaning measures in all locations. We screen all staff and visitors entering our buildings to assist with early detection of COVID-19 symptoms and to help direct our patients and staff to appropriate care, if needed.
Our doors remain open to care for our children who need primary care medical services.
KidCare | College Park
2565 Jolly Road, Suite A | College Park, GA 30349 | 404.765.9437
Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Friday 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
KidCare | Atlanta
910 Dannon View, SW | Atlanta GA 30331 | 404.691.6100
Monday - Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. | Friday 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Patients can call now to schedule appointments.
To help us achieve social distancing as recommended by the CDC, we ask that patients please limit the number of non-patient visitors that they bring with them to one.