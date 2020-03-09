Neil Diamond Gives Surprise Performance, Along with Appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmy Kimmel and More at Keep Memory Alive's 24th Annual Power of Love® Gala

Neil Diamond Performs for First Time Since Announcing His Retirement from Touring to Raise Funds for Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health For photos and b-roll, please CLICK HERE Photo credit: Denise Truscello, Contributor, Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive