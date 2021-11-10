LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Nelson Hardiman received a Tier 1 ranking in Health Care and Administrative/Regulatory Law from U.S. News & World Report in its "2022 Best Law Firms in America" edition. The ranking is just the latest confirmation of Nelson Hardiman's recognition nationally as one of the elite healthcare and life science law practices in the country. "We love being the lean specialty firm that runs circles around big national practices," commented firm founder Harry Nelson. "Most clients appreciate our quality more than our competitors' quantity."
Over the course of 2021, the firm has played a central role in the robust healthcare and life sciences transactional climate. With months to go, the combined value of Nelson Hardiman's transactions this year has already exceeded $2 billion. In addition to Nelson Hardiman's central role in the $400 million merger between 23andMe and Lemonaid Health, Nelson Hardiman also represented teledentistry start-up Byte, a direct-to-consumer provider of clear dental aligners, in its acquisition by Dentsply Sirona valued at over $1 billion. "When Byte needed expertise on regulatory strategy, we turned to Harry Nelson and the team at Nelson Hardiman," commented Byte co-founder Scott Cohen. "We recommend the firm to anyone trying to innovate in digital health."
Other noteworthy transactions in 2021 have included regulatory counsel on the public acquisition of the Oncology Institute of Hope and Innovation by DFP Healthcare Acquisitions, Well Health's acquisition of a majority stake in Wisp, a women's health telemedicine provider, and LaserAway's funding from Ares Management's Private Equity Group. The firm is currently in the midst of significant transactions in behavioral health, as well as cutting-edge psychedelics ventures.
Beyond its pivotal role in the aforementioned transactions, Nelson Hardiman's regulatory practice has continued to grow steadily in multiple areas of innovation and transformation in U.S. healthcare, from COVID-19 related services such as laboratory services to national pharmacy disrupters to direct-to-consumer genomic testing providers. As in recent years, Nelson Hardiman has maintained what many consider the deepest regulatory practice in the country in behavioral health specialties, including addiction treatment, autism, and other subsectors of mental health treatment. The firm continues to play a leading role in defending government investigations and False Claims Act cases across multiple healthcare sectors.
As the current year winds down, Nelson Hardiman is looking forward to a continued environment of healthcare and life sciences growth driven by innovation in 2022. Among other areas of specialization with multiple ventures already seeking the firm's advice, Nelson Hardiman is seeing and anticipates even more growth in the number of psychedelics-related, genomic testing, and AI-driven ventures. "As much as our practice addresses the full continuum of healthcare and life science issues, we tend to reflect particular hot spots that are still early in their development."
