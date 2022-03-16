NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in India by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.01% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (prenatal devices and neonatal devices) and end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and clinics, and others).
Market Scope
The neonatal and prenatal devices market in India report covers the following areas:
- Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in India size
- Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in India trends
- Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market in India industry analysis
Vendor Insights
The neonatal and prenatal devices market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as offering innovations and high-quality products to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Becton Dickinson and Co.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
- Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- Getinge AB
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Masimo Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
Key Segment Analysis
The neonatal and prenatal devices market share growth in India by the prenatal devices segment will be significant during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Caremother-BabyBeat is designed as a fetal monitoring device for pregnant women, which provides AI-powered auto-interpretation features to assist doctors and frontline workers in making an accurate diagnosis and real-time remote monitoring for an expert review.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The rising incidence of preterm births is driving the neonatal and prenatal devices market growth in India. Premature babies are often associated with high neonatal mortality, short- or long-term morbidity, and disabilities such as cerebral palsy, sensory impairments, and others. According to the National Neonatology Forum (NNF), 13% of births in India are premature births. Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) improve neonatal care with high-end equipment such as neonatal devices.
Affordability issues are challenging the neonatal and prenatal devices market growth in India. The cost of NICU care per patient per day is USD 125 (Rs 5,450) in India. Middle-class families find it difficult to bear this cost. Hence, such devices are inaccessible and unaffordable in hospitals and primary healthcare centers, especially in low-income countries such as India.
Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist neonatal and prenatal devices market growth in India during the next five years
- Estimation of the neonatal and prenatal devices market size in India and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the neonatal and prenatal devices market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of neonatal and prenatal devices market vendors in India
Neonatal and Prenatal Devices Market Scope in India
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.21%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 4.00 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.01
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., General Electric Co., Getinge AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, Masimo Corp., Medtronic Plc, and Vyaire Medical Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment
2.2.1 Research and development
2.2.2 Inputs
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Distribution
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Post-sales and services
2.2.7 Industry innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 11: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 12: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product
5.3 Prenatal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Prenatal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 23: Prenatal devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Neonatal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Neonatal devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 25: Neonatal devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product
6.Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 30: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Clinics and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Clinics and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by End-user
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 36: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising incidence of preterm births
8.1.2 High demand for maternal care devices
8.1.3 Rise in the number of neonatal care centers
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Affordability issues related
8.2.2 Stringent regulations
8.2.3 Lack of proper healthcare infrastructure
Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing awareness of fetal screening and monitoring procedures
8.3.2 Technological advancements
8.3.3 Implementation of organic and inorganic strategies by market players
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive Scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Becton Dickinson and Co.
Exhibit 43: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 44: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 45: Becton Dickinson and Co. – Key news
Exhibit 46: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus
10.4 Cardinal Health Inc.
Exhibit 48: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 49: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 50: Cardinal Health Inc. – Key news
Exhibit 51: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 52: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus
10.5 Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA
Exhibit 53: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Overview
Exhibit 54: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments
Exhibit 55: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings
Exhibit 56: Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus
10.6 Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd.
Exhibit 57: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 58: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Business segments
Exhibit 59: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Key offerings
Exhibit 60: Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. - Segment focus
10.7 General Electric Co.
Exhibit 61: General Electric Co. - Overview
Exhibit 62: General Electric Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Key news
Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
10.8 Getinge AB
Exhibit 66: Getinge AB - Overview
Exhibit 67: Getinge AB - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Getinge AB – Key news
Exhibit 69: Getinge AB - Key offerings
Exhibit 70: Getinge AB - Segment focus
10.9 Koninklijke Philips NV
Exhibit 71: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
Exhibit 72: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
Exhibit 73: Koninklijke Philips NV – Key news
Exhibit 74: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
Exhibit 75: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
10.10 Masimo Corp.
Exhibit 76: Masimo Corp. - Overview
Exhibit 77: Masimo Corp. - Product and service
Exhibit 78: Masimo Corp. - Key news
Exhibit 79: Masimo Corp. - Key offerings
10.11 Medtronic Plc
Exhibit 80: Medtronic Plc - Overview
Exhibit 81: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 82: Medtronic Plc- Key news
Exhibit 83: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 84: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
10.12 Vyaire Medical Inc.
Exhibit 85: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 86: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 87: Vyaire Medical Inc. - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 89: Research Methodology
Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 91: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations
