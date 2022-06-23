NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Neonatal & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Equipment Market is expected to clock US$ ~12.09 billion by 2031 owing to the high maternal mortality rate, rising number of premature births, and an increasing number of neonatal and fetal care centers. According to a report published by Growth Plus Reports, titled "Neonatal & Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Equipment Market by Product Type (Neonatal Care Equipment and Fetal (Labor & Delivery) Care Equipment), End-User (Hospitals & Clinics and Diagnostic Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" the market was worth in ~US$ 7.11 billion in 2020 and will display a CAGR of ~ 5.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2031.
Growth Engines
The maternal mortality rate in developing countries such as Africa is quite high. For instance, according to UNICEF, in 2017, ~70,000 women in Africa died due to complications during pregnancy and birth.
In 2019, more than 440,000 newborns died in the first 28 days after birth in Africa. The high mortality rates have created a need for improving maternal and neonatal care in such countries.
Several companies and government organizations are taking initiatives to improve neonatal care in such regions. For instance, in November 2020, UN Children's Fund, UNICEF, and Laerdal Global Health, the non-profit arm of a Norwegian company - entered a partnership. In the coming five years, they would train ~10,000 health workers for taking care of the health of mothers and newborns in East and Southern Africa. Such initiatives are anticipated to improve healthcare in such regions and in turn fuel the neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market.
The global neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market has been analyzed from three perspectives: Product Type, End-User, and Region.
Excerpts from 'By Product Type Segmentation'
Based on the product type, the neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market has been segmented into: -
- Neonatal Care Equipment
- Fetal (labor & delivery) Care Equipment
The neonatal care equipment segment is further sub-segmented into neonatal incubators, infant warmers, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, neonatal diagnostic imaging, and neonatal phototherapy equipment.
Fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment is further bifurcated into fetal monitors, fetal ultrasound devices, fetal MRI systems, fetal doppler devices, and fetal pulse oximeters. Under the neonatal care equipment segment, neonatal incubators held the largest market share. One of the major factors driving the growth of neonatal incubators is the rising incidence of neonatal hypothermia.
Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'
Based on region, the global neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market has been segmented into: -
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World (RoW)
North America held the largest market share in the global neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market.
Factors contributing to the growth in this region include the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, a rising number of preterm births, and a well-equipped NICU center. Moreover, technological advancements, increasing FDA approvals for neonatal equipment, and high maternal mortality rate have also played a key role in driving the growth of the neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market in this region.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
The prominent players operating in the global neonatal & fetal (labor & delivery) care equipment market include: -
- General Electric Company
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Medtronic
- Cardinal Health
- Masimo
- Natus Medical Incorporated
- EDAN Instruments, Inc
- Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd
- Among others
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2020
USD ~ 7.11 billion
Revenue forecast in 2031
USD ~ 12.09 billion
Growth Rate
CAGR of ~ 5.5% from 2021 to 2031
Base year for estimation
2020
Forecast period
2021-2031
Segments covered
Product Type, End-User
Regional scope
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
