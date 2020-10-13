NEW YORK and LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoRhythm is an unusual story to contribute to medical and wellness history. They began as a surprise crowdfunding blockbuster. With a modest target of $25,000 for their NeoRhythm PEMF headband device, they wound up with a viral success on IndieGoGo, raising $1.7 million. Since the launch in 2019, the company has now sold over 8000 units worldwide, gathering the customers' feedback to conclude the largest PEMF research to date.
Breakthrough science of NeoRhythm
NeoRhythm is a gesture-controlled headband that utilizes PEMF technology. It works by emitting harmless rhythmic pulses that encourage the brain to sync. The brain can thus be compelled to go into various modes based on brain wave patterns that the pulses mimic. This can induce sleep, reduce pain, increase energy and focus, stimulate meditation and much more.
First Large Scale Research on Relaxation, Focus and Sleep
There are a handful of brands with headbands classified as wellness devices that allow users to choose their preferred brain state, based on what they'd like to feel. While the headbands have found a huge market and success with users, none of the companies behind them have truly put their products to the test through independent scientific research at a large scale. This may be because most companies simply rely on the fact that PEMF is tested, tried and true and hope that customers will then assume that their PEMF-based product is, too. Or it may be because the other companies are concerned about what proper testing would reveal about how effective their products really are.
The research will examine:
- How different circumstances influence PEMF efficacy
- The most efficient frequency for the desired state
- Examining long-term impact
The scale of the research part of the project is unprecedented, with more than 1500 PEMF users participating. Research is undertaken in Europe at the BION Institute led by Dr. Igor Jerman, and the United States by Dr. Beverly Rubik from the Institute for Frontier Science, California, both internationally renowned scientists and pioneers in electromagnetic and bioelectromagnetic therapy.
About MDCN
MDCN Technologies Inc. is an innovator company with offices in Europe and USA.
