PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced this week, honoring the businesses and concepts that combine new levels of innovation with social good.
Neosensory, founded by Stanford neuroscientist and internationally bestselling author Dr. David Eagleman and neuroengineer Dr. Scott Novich, has been selected as an honorable mention in Health and Wellness for its revolutionary devices to help or augment our natural senses.
Neosensory's haptic wristband captures sound and translates it into vibrational patterns on the skin via the band's four motors. Customers use it for reasons including hearing loss, music enjoyment, entertainment, and the addition of new senses. The company recently launched a breakthrough application of its hardware that helps people suffering from tinnitus (ringing in the ears) through bimodal stimulation (combining sound and touch). An estimated 1.6 billion people suffer from tinnitus worldwide, and Neosensory's Tinnitus Program is the first science-backed solution of its kind to be offered in the US market.
"We're honored to be recognized for our efforts to aid and expand human senses via our sensory substitution devices," Neosensory CEO and co-founder David Eagleman says. "Moving from the laboratory to the market, our technology has been able to touch many lives so far. And we're just at the start of this journey, so stay tuned."
Founded in 2015 by neuroscientists David Eagleman and Scott Novich, Neosensory builds non-invasive brain-machine interfaces to create new senses.
Dr. Eagleman demonstrated the company's first sensory substitution device, the VEST, in a widely acclaimed TED Talk. A second, more compact version of the device, a wristband called Buzz, became available for purchase in 2020. Since then, Neosensory has built a growing community of users, developers, and neurotech enthusiasts. The company's tinnitus program launched in March 2021, based on new scientific research on bimodal stimulation. For more information on Neosensory's technology and its applications, visit neosensory.com.
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better.
