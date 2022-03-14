NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville-based Nephrology Associates, P.C., the largest renal care provider in the greater Middle Tennessee area, announces the opening of a part-time location in Carthage, TN.
Effective March 1, 2022, patients in the Carthage community can now see Dr. JoBeth McCoy at the newest Nephrology Associates clinic location. Serviced twice a month, this part-time location will allow for the expansion of quality kidney care to rural communities across Middle Tennessee.
"It's always a great story to tell when someone returns to help their hometown community. With the addition of Dr. McCoy in our new Carthage office, we will bring back the highest levels of community care for those with renal disease," said Dr. Ashish Soni, Nephrology Associates President.
A graduate of Smith County High School, McCoy speaks fondly of her time in the Carthage community and looks forward to returning home, "After living all over the south during training, I have learned that there is no place like home and the people there. I am looking forward to serving the kidney needs of my local community in Carthage," said Dr. JoBeth McCoy.
Dr. McCoy earned her Bachelor's Degree in Health Sciences from Tennessee Tech University before attending medical school at Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Spartanburg, South Carolina. After completing her residency training in Birmingham, earning the role of Faculty and Chief Resident during her time there, McCoy returned to Middle Tennessee to complete her Nephrology fellowship at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
To schedule an appointment at Nephrology Associates – Carthage, call 615-449-1459 today.
Nephrology Associates, P.C. is a leading provider of renal care for all aspects of kidney disease and related conditions. Founded in 1985, Nephrology Associates is the largest nephrology practice in the Nashville community and has established a tradition of excellence in helping patients achieve their highest level of independence, while managing their disease process. As the recipient of the 2019 RPA Exemplary Practice of the Year Award, Nephrology Associates' dedication to excellence is evidenced by the credentials of its 33 physicians who serve in a variety of office-based and acute care settings as well as on an array of hospital committees including managed care, critical care, nutritional support and ethics. Nephrology Associates understands well that quality of care is key for every patient and is dedicated to providing comprehensive, holistic and personalized care for its patients. To learn more about Nephrology Associates, visit http://www.tnkidney.com.
