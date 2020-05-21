WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in the country, today announced a new partnership with One Medical, a leading national digital health and primary care organization that combines 24/7 access to virtual care and digital health tools with COVID-19 testing services to businesses and employees.
"Re-opening businesses, and getting our economy moving again, is one of our highest priorities," said Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy, who is a member of Governor Henry McMaster's #accelerateSC, the coordinated COVID-19 advisory team tasked with recommending economic revitalization plans for South Carolina. "Part of the new normal for businesses is testing employees to make sure the workplace is safe. We couldn't be prouder to offer COVID-19 testing services to our employees and neighbors."
Kennedy and John Singerling, Chief Network Officer of One Medical and a longstanding healthcare executive based in South Carolina, are working together to make this partnership a reality, hoping that it serves as an example for businesses around the country.
The Nephron CLIA-Certified lab has procured state-of-the-art technology for COVID-19 real-time PCR testing and serological antibody testing for its own employees, and for employees of neighboring businesses. The lab intends to integrate with One Medical's technology platform, which is capable of supporting a comprehensive workplace reentry COVID-19 testing program. One Medical's virtual care solutions facilitate scheduling for specimen collection and digitally documenting those test results. It also screens and evaluates clinical risk factors and symptoms and supports employer tracking and reporting needs.
"I am very pleased to be working alongside the Nephron team to leverage One Medical's digital health platform as a way to help get South Carolinians back to work safely," said One Medical Chief Network Officer, John Singerling. "Currently working with over 7,000 employers nationwide has allowed One Medical to build a comprehensive workplace reentry program that is grounded in medicine and testing, and powered by our technology, which allows for seamless tracking, tracing and ongoing monitoring."
SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests diagnose whether a person is infected with the virus by using technology that analyzes viral genetic material. Antibody tests check blood for antibodies. If present, antibodies indicate a person has been previously or is currently infected by the virus.
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation has been on the frontlines of the nationwide COVID-19 response. The West Columbia-based company develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products that can be used to treat severe respiratory distress symptoms associated with COVID-19. In addition, the company operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate their drug shortage needs. These products are used, many times, to sedate patients and keep them comfortable when health care professionals place them on ventilators in the fight against the virus.
