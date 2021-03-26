TAMPA, Fla., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In order to become a fully licensed NES Health Bioenergetics Practitioner, health and wellness practitioners must go through formal training. This ensures all NES practitioners have the knowledge necessary to provide the extraordinary results bioenergetics can have on individuals.
Due to COVID regulations, the normal live trainings were put to an abrupt halt. As a temporary solution, these required trainings took place over Zoom calls.
These Zoom calls last several hours with a Q&A session at the end. NES Health Practitioners were encouraged to attend multiple sessions, but there was a key component noticeably lacking.
As Steve McCardell, Director of Education at NES Health explains, "These live trainings are more beneficial since we can get hands-on with the miHealth and easily interact with our practitioners."
This Bioenergetix WellNES System Practicum takes place March 26 and 27th at NES Health headquarters in Tampa, Florida. Proper social distancing and COVID-related procedures will be followed during the live training event.
In addition to education on the NES bioenergetics system, practitioners are able to receive valuable training on how to run a successful business and network with like-minded individuals.
"The value of this cannot be understated," says Steve McCardell. "Not only are these events fun, they provide real, actionable tips that can help grow businesses -- whether that's chiropractic, naturopathic, nutritionists, or any other health and wellness modality."
The NES Bionergetix WellNES System is designed to be integrated with other modalities to provide a truly holistic way to address the root cause issue.
Similar events will be added in the near future. Visit http://www.neshealth.com for more information on how to become a NES Bioenergetics Practitioner or find upcoming training dates.
