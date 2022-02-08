FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As breastfeeding parents navigate returning to work with the lifting of COVID restrictions, two sources are helping them: breast pumps and their lactation consultants. Nest Collaborative Inc, the nation's largest virtual clinical provider of breastfeeding support services, has announced Willow®, the first and only quiet, in-bra breast pump offering moms total mobility and NO leaks, and Hygeia, Inc. offering moms an award-winning, cordless, hospital-grade performing breast pump, have become training and education partners, ensuring that moms using their pumps are supported by consultants who have complete, up-to-date information about their products.
As the flagship members of Nest Collaborative's Breast Pump Partnership Program, both Willow and Hygeia have trained Nest Collaborative consultants on their currently available products. They also have established protocols to ensure that Nest Collaborative consultants are trained and informed before future product releases. The partners have also established 'hot lines' so that any question that a Nest Collaborative International Board-Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) may have about a product can be rapidly answered by their manufacturer.
Moms Need the Help
A recent survey conducted by Nest Collaborative, which provides breastfeeding consultations to over 500 mom/baby dyads per month, showed that 70% of the breastfeeding moms who were pumping need help. Almost half (42%) of respondents reported needing a lactation consultant's assistance to navigate issues, including correctly fitting the pump (37%), adjusting suction (17.65%), cleaning (17.06%), determining when to replace (17.06%), and understanding pump parts (16.47%).
"Nest Collaborative consultants help parents with all phases of their breastfeeding journey, and when they choose to incorporate a breast pump, it's our goal to make them feel confident with that tool," said Amanda Gorman, the company's founder and Chief Clinical Officer. "We support all pumps, but there's so much innovation being brought to the pump space; direct training by the manufacturer ensures we can serve our mutual customers even through product launches. We're delighted that Willow and Hygeia partnered with us to launch this program."
"Critical to a successful breastfeeding journey is ensuring moms have evidence-based support and lactation consultants are powerful in guiding mothers. We are excited to join with Nest Collaborative to further the rates of breastfeeding initiation and duration for Willow moms," said Wendy Wright, Mom Experience Lead at Willow.
"The parents using Hygeia's products know that our company is always looking for more ways to provide support, using any venue: be it customer service, app, or website. We see our flagship role in launching the Nest training program as a natural extension and are pleased to work with the company." - Kelly Cuellar, VP of Sales
About Nest Collaborative:
Nest Collaborative, Farmington, CT, is the creator of the nation's first virtual lactation platform. The company's nationwide network of lactation consultants is available to moms for same-day virtual consults, meaning more moms have access to the help that creates successful breastfeeding journeys. Nest Collaborative was recognized by Verywell Family as the Best Online Lactation Consultant of 2021, beating out competitors by offering insurance-covered appointments, same-day availability, and group sessions through their offering of Latch Lounge.
About Willow®:
Founded in 2014, Willow® forever changed the way women pump with the world's first all-in-one, in-bra wearable breast pump that enabled moms to be completely mobile while pumping. The Willow Wearable Breast Pump ditches the long tubes, cords, dangling bottles and loud sucking sounds so moms can pump wherever their day takes them. Learn more at onewillow.com.
About Hygeia:
Hygeia, named for the Greek goddess of good health, is committed to creating products and developing services that help ensure positive breastfeeding experiences for mothers. The company is home to the professional-grade Pro™ breast pump, Evolve™ breast pump and the hospital-grade EnDeare™ breast pump.
For more information, please visit http://www.HygeiaHealth.com. Follow us on Twitter (@hygeiababy) and Facebook for breastfeeding news and information.
