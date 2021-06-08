ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NET Institute, a division of The International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education (ICARE), has won the 2021 Best of Orlando Award in the Adult Education – Career & Professional Development category. The Orlando Awards Program recognizes companies that apply best practices and implement programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value to customers and their communities.
Founded in 1996, NET Training Institute is a 501c3 nonprofit organization. The NET Institute's mission is to Nurture, Equip & Train (NET) front line workers to acquire addiction recovery skills. For the last 25 years more than 40K students in 40K nations have gone through NET's credentialed career training programs that meet standards for leading professional addiction boards. NET graduates now serve as professional recovery coaches, addiction counselors, and peer recovery support workers.
"We are honored and humbled to be recognized for our work in addiction career training," said ICARE Founder and President, Dr. Jean LaCour. "Winning the Best of Orlando Award strongly validates the impact of the NET and ICARE to reverse the growing global problem of addiction in individuals, families, communities and the workplace."
Shining a Light on Workforce Addiction
Substance misuse has skyrocketed because of COVID-19 both at home and in the workplace. Today there are more than 21 million people with substance abuse disorders and of those 70% are employed, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSA).
The rise of substance misuse in the workplace costs the US economy over $740B annually in lost productivity and healthcare costs. As the world begins to emerge from the ravages of the pandemic, more people are returning to onsite work. ICARE's certification programs offer a meaningful path back into the workforce for individuals recovering from substance use disorders.
The American Medical Association and other reputable organizations recognize addiction as a medical disease that is preventable and treatable. This diagnosis mandates employers provide employees with accommodations to deal with substance disorders.
Stigma plays an enormous role in keeping people addicted – ICARE's programs are designed to reduce stigma and educate and empower those struggling with substance misuse. Consonant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, ICARE advocates that workplace diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts acknowledge employees in recovery.
In response to COVID, ICARE has launched a vital initiative called Strategic Sobriety Workforce Solutions, which includes access to an online Addiction Risk Assessment for use by employers and benefit companies. In addition, ICARE has expanded its training and certification programs with two new offerings: Addiction Awareness Facilitator training and Designated Corporate Recovery Coaches to serve the business community. ICARE's first cohort of Awareness Facilitators is currently working in the field delivering experiential addiction awareness presentations tailored to adult prevention and early intervention for community groups and regional businesses.
About the Orlando Award Program
The Orlando Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Orlando area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implement programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the 2021 Best of Orlando winners in each category. Award recipients were selected based on information gathered both internally by the Orlando Award Program and data provided by third parties.
The Orlando Award Program recognizes the best of local businesses in the Orlando community. The organization works with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations, and other business groups. These companies enhance the positive image of small business and help make the Orlando area a great place to live, work and play.
About International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education (ICARE)
The International Center for Addiction & Recovery Education (ICARE) is a Center of Excellence for bringing together people and processes to overcome the unprecedented societal challenges of addiction. The culmination of 25+ years of work in the field of recovery and addiction, ICARE is deeply rooted in the principles of Prevention, Resilience and Emotional Sobriety. ICARE is committed to raising the awareness of addiction in our culture and helping individuals live their best lives, free from problematic behaviors and past stigma.
ICARE was founded in 2020 during COVID 19 as a response to the surge in substance misuse occurring during this devastating time in history. The brainchild of Dr. Jean LaCour, ICARE is the parent organization to a trio of affiliated divisions including NET Training Institute (NTI), the International Association for Professional Recovery Coaches (IAPRC), and Strategic Sobriety Workforce Solutions. Together these three entities provide credentialed training programs to solve the growing global problem of addiction in individuals, families, communities, and the workforce. For more information visit http://www.ICARE-Aware.org.
Media Contact
Elizabeth Fairleigh, thE Connection, Inc., 4048744562, elizabeth@econnectionpr.com
SOURCE International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education (ICARE)