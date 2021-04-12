AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After focusing resources on helping long-term care facilities tackle the pandemic to maintain quality of care and financial stability, NetSolutions is rebranding and improving the ways they help skilled nursing facilities overcome challenges.
Previously working under the healthcare software umbrella of Cantata Health, the NetSolutions software product is starting its own company focused exclusively on the long-term care industry under the name Experience Care.
Though the NetSolutions product will retain its name, team, and defining characteristics, the new Experience Care company name signifies a shift in specialization as well as a foundation for innovation to thrive. This "start-up mindset" paired with over 50 years of providing software for long-term care facilities is a rare find in the healthcare industry.
"The Experience Care name was chosen to convey not only the product's history as being one of the first software systems to serve the long-term care market but also to represent the clinical and financial experience of our team members, many of which have been with the company for decades."
Jason Long, Experience Care CEO
In addition, NetSolutions chose the new company name to highlight its focus on customer service after receiving several accolades and years of positive customer feedback for their quality of support and ongoing educational materials.
Even with these big changes, customers can rest assured that this does not reflect a buy-out, a change in management or team members, a change in the software (though ongoing customer-driven improvements are always in the works), or even a change in their tax ID number. What we can look forward to is a concentrated focus on user experience and customer communication as well as ongoing educational content from industry experts aimed at helping long-term care facilities overcome challenges and thrive.
Media Contact
Peter Murphy Lewis, Experience Care, (877) 290-3296, communications@experience.care
SOURCE Experience Care