SEATTLE, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle now has a free and virtual service to connect any essential frontline workers who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, with skilled volunteers who can provide support, care and connection. Skilled volunteers may include mental health professionals, life coaches, grief counselors, spiritual care providers, energy healers, and crisis line workers. The Seattle COVID Worker Care Network is modeled after an existing network in New York City, NYCCOVIDcare.org.
All essential and front-line workers are placing their bodies at risk every day in order to meet the needs of the general population during this pandemic. These workers often endure psychological, emotional and spiritual tolls as a result. The Seattle COVID Worker Care Network seeks to give back to these workers by providing the crucial support they need, in return for their service to the public. Workers can access a short form that will match them with a skilled volunteer at www.SeattleCOVIDCare.org. This support is confidential and available by phone or web conference from the comfort of their homes.
With more than 60 skilled volunteers registered to offer free and virtual services, Seattle COVID Care Network is currently enlisting more volunteers with skills and experience who are able to facilitate support for front-line workers in need.
For more information visit www.SeattleCOVIDCare.org or email SeattleCOVIDCare@gmail.com
CONTACT:
Katie Kern
(971) 221-7292
238866@email4pr.com