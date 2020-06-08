- More than 176 million lives in the U.S. now covered by payers/managed care/insurance plans within months of FDA approval of VALTOCO, the first and only nasal spray treatment of seizure clusters in patients 6 years of age and older - Neurelis' patient assistance program supports eligible patients who have no health insurance - Co-pay program for VALTOCO helps commercial patients lower their out-of-pocket costs to as low as $20