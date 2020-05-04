- ARS Pharmaceuticals' lead product, ARS-1 (epinephrine nasal spray) to treat severe allergic reactions, has previously been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) - Neurelis' lead product, VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray), approved by the FDA for seizure cluster rescue, also utilizes Intravail® as a key component of its formulation - New data further highlight the permeation enhancement potency of Intravail® for both small and large molecules