- Data supports pharmacokinetic and safety profile for Neurelis' lead product, VALTOCO® (diazepam nasal spray), the first and only nasal spray treatment for seizure cluster rescue in pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, adolescents, and adults - Data also further highlights the permeation enhancer potency of Intravail® for both small and large molecules; Intravail is a key component of VALTOCO formulation