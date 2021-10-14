AURORA, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Neurexis Therapeutics, Incorporated, announces it has been awarded a $496,145 grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). The grant will advance the preclinical development of the company's innovative therapeutic peptide to prevent brain damage following Global Cerebral Ischemia (GCI). GCI is caused by drowning, suffocation, or the loss of blood flow to the brain due to cardiac arrest, sickle cell anemia, congenital heart defects, high-risk vascular surgery, coronary disease, and other complications.
VIC Technology Venture Development formed Neurexis in early 2020 based on the efforts of Dr. Ulli Bayer at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to create an optimized drug called tatCN19o. In both small and large animal studies, this peptide therapeutic prevents brain cell death and the resulting cognitive and behavioral problems caused by GCI.
"We are encouraged by the support provided by NIH to move this promising, transformative product towards the clinic," said Dr. Michael Artinger, CEO of Neurexis Therapeutics. "In addition to improving the quality of life for patients experiencing GCI, tatCN19o may also provide benefit for ischemic stroke survivors, those suffering from traumatic brain injury, as well as other conditions."
About Neurexis Therapeutics, Inc.
Stroke and cardiac arrest affect millions of patients each year. Although lifesaving, re-establishing blood flow to the brain does not address the substantial impact on quality of life and healthcare costs associated with the resulting neuronal death and cognitive impairment. There are no FDA-approved drugs for this indication, resulting in a tremendous unmet medical need for a product such as tatCN19o that significantly reduces brain damage from stroke. To learn more, visit http://www.neurexistherapeutics.com.
About VIC Technology Venture Development, LLC
VIC Technology Venture Development creates innovative new companies with world-changing science- and engineering-based technologies. VIC carefully selects and licenses technologies from universities and research institutions worldwide, then partners technology entrepreneurs with VIC's business and technology experts and allocates seed capital through the national VIC Investor Network. In addition, VIC provides its portfolio companies with senior management expertise, extensive knowledge of technology startups, and proven processes to execute business strategies, including legal, financial, operations, marketing, capital acquisition, and technology management. For more information, please visit http://www.victech.com.
