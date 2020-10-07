Neurocrine Biosciences and Me2/Orchestra, in Partnership with Mental Health Advocacy Groups, Honor Mental Illness Awareness Week by Launching Monumental Moments(TM), an Online Community Platform and Charitable Initiative to Support, Inspire and Connect People During the Pandemic

- Monumental Moments Encourages People to Share How They are Caring for Their Mental Health during These Unprecedented and Challenging Times on Social Media with Hashtag #MonumentalMoments - Me2/Orchestra, World's Only Known Classical Music Organization Created for Individuals with Mental Illness, to Unveil Original Musical Score Inspired by the Personal Experiences of its 100+ Members - Neurocrine Biosciences Will Donate to Mental Health Organizations as Part of Initiative to Build Awareness of Mental Health Conditions and Create Online Community with Use of #MonumentalMoments