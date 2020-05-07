Neurocrine Biosciences Announces New Data Published from the Largest Real-World Screening Study, RE-KINECT, Demonstrating that Movements Consistent with Tardive Dyskinesia Occur Frequently and Can Reduce Quality of Life in Patients with Psychiatric Disorders

-- Results from Real-World Screening Study Highlight Importance of Raising Awareness of Tardive Dyskinesia During Mental Health Month -- - 75% of Patients with Possible Tardive Dyskinesia Affirmed Feeling Self-Conscious or Embarrassed About Involuntary Movements They Could Not Control - More than 40% of Patients with Possible Tardive Dyskinesia Reported that Involuntary Movements Impacted Their Ability to Continue Usual Activities Such as Talking, Socializing and Being Productive