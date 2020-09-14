Neurocrine Biosciences Announces Once-Daily ONGENTYS® (opicapone) Now Available in the U.S. as an Add-On Treatment for Patients with Parkinson's Disease Experiencing "Off" Episodes

- ONGENTYS, the First and Only FDA-Approved Once-Daily COMT Inhibitor, Decreases "Off" Time and Increases "On" Time Without Troublesome Dyskinesia When Added to Levodopa/Carbidopa - FDA Approval of ONGENTYS Supported by Data from 38 Clinical Studies, Including Two Multinational Phase III Clinical Studies (BIPARK-1 and BIPARK-2), with More Than 1,000 Parkinson's Disease Patients Treated with ONGENTYS