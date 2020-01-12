Neurocrine Biosciences Provides Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Net Product Sales Results and 2020 Program Milestones

- INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Preliminary Fourth Quarter Net Product Sales of Approximately $238 Million with Approximately 42,100 TRx - INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Preliminary Full-Year 2019 Net Product Sales of Approximately $753 Million with Approximately 132,700 TRx