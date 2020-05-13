Neurocrine Biosciences to Present Data from its Movement Disorder Portfolio on the American Academy of Neurology Science Highlights Platform

- Data from KINECT 4 Study Provided Additional Long-Term Effectiveness Results in Adult Patients with Tardive Dyskinesia - New Analysis from Phase III BIPARK-1 Study Evaluate the Efficacy of Once-Daily ONGENTYS® (opicapone) Compared to Entacapone in Patients with Parkinson's Disease