PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NeuroFlow, the market leader in technology and services for behavioral health integration, has hired Tom Zaubler, MD, as Chief Medical Officer.
Dr. Zaubler, who was previously the chairman, Department of Psychiatry at Morristown Medical Center, Atlantic Health System in New Jersey, brings his clinical expertise to a newly-formed role vital to the company's growth strategy. Earlier this year, the company assembled a board of clinical advisors to "complement its existing roster of strategic advisors and reinforce its commitment to evidence-based care." Dr. Zaubler will continue to fulfill his duties as a member of the clinical advisory board.
"Dr. Zaubler has been a pioneer and advocate of the psychiatric collaborative care model for more than 25 years," said NeuroFlow Chief Executive Officer Chris Molaro. "His influence and insight into how providers are integrating mental health into physical care will be invaluable as we continue to partner with leading organizations and health systems on this important effort to scale access to resources and support."
For over two decades, Dr. Zaubler led Atlantic Health System's growth and evolution in psychiatric measurement-based care by establishing programs integrating psychiatry and behavioral health into medical settings and overseeing the use of technology in psychiatric care settings. He's produced leading research on the value of integrating psychiatric care into primary care and sub-specialty medical settings, putting these learnings into practice. Dr. Zaubler is also a clinical professor of psychiatry at Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University.
"Sixty percent of people who have a psychiatric illness receive no clinical care in a given year – a tragic reality that keeps healthcare professionals up at night," said Dr. Zaubler. "We need to reduce the stigma of self-reporting symptoms of depression and anxiety, and technology offers the catalyst to do just that. For me, this is an incredible opportunity to continue impacting patients' lives while getting healthcare organizations to start innovating with organizations like NeuroFlow as we focus on delivering better, more holistic care."
Prior to his work at Morristown Medical Center, Dr. Zaubler was the director of residency training in the Department of Psychiatry at Georgetown University School of Medicine. As Chief Medical Officer for NeuroFlow, Dr. Zaubler will take an active role in NeuroFlow's research and clinical partnerships while working to increase the scale of the company's response service offerings.
Dr. Zaubler is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and has a sub-speciality ABPN certification in Consultation Liaison Psychiatry. A graduate of Columbia University and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, he completed his residency training at the Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic at New York-Presbyterian, Weill Cornell Medical Center. Dr. Zaubler completed a fellowship focused on integrating psychiatry into primary care at the University of Washington for collaborative care as a population-based and measurement-guided model to integrate psychiatry into medical settings. His mentor there was Wayne Katon, MD, the founder of collaborative care.
