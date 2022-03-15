NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The neuromuscular disease therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 4.46 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Driver

The novel approvals is one of the key factors driving the growth of the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market. There has been an increase in drug approvals in the market for treating various neuromuscular indications in recent years. This is due to the advanced research being conducted on highly morbid and progressive indications. Spinal muscular atrophy is one of the major neuromuscular diseases for which the market has witnessed therapeutic approvals. Spinal muscular atrophy is morbid and rapidly progressive neuromuscular. It is caused by the death of a type of nerve cells, called motor neurons, in the spinal cord. Treatments using drugs are not effective and do not stop the disease progression due to the rapidly progressive nature of the disease. To overcome this challenge, various vendors are conducting research on the development of novel gene therapies and antisense therapies that can stop the progression of the disease and increase the life expectancy of patients.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

  • AFM-Telethon - The company offers GNT 0004 that is based on an adeno-associated virus capsid and an optimized gene.
  • Biogen Inc. - The company offers SPINRAZA, which is a prescription medicine used to treat spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients.
  • Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers MSC-NTF cells that are safe and well-tolerated, with the majority of adverse events being mild or moderate in severity reduction in the rate of ALS disease progression.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. - The company offers Evrysdi, which is used for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy in adults and children two months of age and older.
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - The company offers efficacy and safety of FTY720 in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market has been segmented by biologics and small molecules. The biologics segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. SPINRAZA by Biogen and ZOLGENSMA by Novartis will dominate this segment.

By geography, the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neuromuscular diseases and the availability of highly advanced therapeutics for the treatment of these diseases will facilitate the neuromuscular disease therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Neuromuscular Disease Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.46 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.48

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AFM-Telethon, Biogen Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., PTC Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi SA, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

