TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an extraordinary strategy to remove roadblocks to healthcare and facilitate access to treatment and support, Neuropotential Clinics now offers clients the option to complete remote neurofeedback training sessions within the comfort of their own home.
Neurofeedback training is used to support the treatment and management of conditions like ADHD, learning disabilities, anxiety, depression, PTSD, concussion, stress-related disorders, and burnout. By training the brain to be more relaxed, calm and focused, neurofeedback training not only benefits those experiencing symptoms, but also promotes emotional regulation, stress management, and resilience.
Neuropotential Clinics' new remote neurofeedback training services removes many roadblocks that clients might experience in their pursuit of treatment. Now, clients don't have to dread a long commute and having to find parking, or feel paralyzed with anxiety at the prospect of having to leave their house. Instead, clients can complete their neurofeedback training sessions within the comfort of their homes, with assistance and support from a skilled, remote Neurofeedback Technician.
The process to set up remote neurofeedback training sessions is simple thanks to the experience and professionalism of the Neuropotential Clinics team. Following a thorough clinical intake interview and Quantitative Electroencephalogram (QEEG) baseline recording, a complete neurofeedback training program is created to specifically address client needs. This is reviewed in detail along with statistical and brainwave data so every client fully understands their training process and goals. The final step is a training session on how to set up, use and maintain the neurofeedback equipment, and installing the neurofeedback software on the client's computer.
Investing in the development of remote neurofeedback training capabilities demonstrates that Neuropotential Clinics doesn't just promote mental wellbeing in theory; they do it in practice and for the benefit of their clients.
More About Neuropotential Clinics:
Opened in 2017, Neuropotential Clinics offers state-of-the-art facilities, with the latest software and technology required for neurofeedback training sessions. Conveniently located in Toronto, Ontario the clinic offers a complimentary consultation to all new patients, and a thorough, personalized treatment plan is finalized before neurofeedback training sessions begin.
Media Contact
Rajneel Sharma, Neuropotential Clinics, (416) 398-9991, rajneel.sharma@neuropotentialclinics.com
SOURCE Neuropotential Clinics