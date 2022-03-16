NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurovascular Devices Market by Product and Geography" market share is expected to increase by USD 955.15 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%.
Key Market Dynamics
Key Market Driver
The availability of attractive reimbursement coverage is one of the important factors driving the global neurovascular devices market expansion. In the United States, for example, government agencies such as Medicare and Medicaid pay for healthcare through a diagnostic-related group (DRG) and ambulatory payment classification (APC) reimbursements. The majority of government and private-sector policies cover roughly 75% of the cost of devices and treatment. Private insurers, in addition to government insurers, will approve reimbursements for embolic protection devices. As a result, the market expansion will be fueled by advantageous reimbursement policies over the projection period.
Key Market Challenge
The availability of alternatives such as traditional endovascular surgical procedures, surgical clipping, stents, and flow diverters is one of the significant barriers to the global neurovascular devices market's growth. Endovascular prostheses called flow diverters are implanted in the aorta blood vessel to divert blood flow away from aneurysms. Even despite gradual thrombosis over time, these devices are successful in treating wide neck and gigantic aneurysms. As a result, the availability of a variety of neurovascular device alternatives may limit market growth over the projection period.
Company Profiles
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Acandis GmbH
- Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd.
- BALT Group
- Cerus Endovascular Inc.
- Evasc Medical Systems Corp.
- Imperative Care
- Integer Holdings Corp.
- Integra LifeSciences Corp.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Kaneka Corp.
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Medtronic Plc
- MicroPort Scientific Corp.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
The market is driven by the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage, outsourcing neurovascular devices research to CROs, and increasing the incidence of aneurysms. In addition, the availability of favorable reimbursement coverage is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The neurovascular devices market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.
Technavio's neurovascular devices market is segmented as below:
- By Product
- Embolization devices
- Revascularization devices
- Embolic protection devices
- By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
Neurovascular Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 955.15 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.29
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Denmark, China, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acandis GmbH, Asahi Intecc Co. Ltd., BALT Group, Cerus Endovascular Inc., Evasc Medical Systems Corp., Imperative Care, Integer Holdings Corp., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Kaneka Corp., Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, MicroPort Scientific Corp., Penumbra Inc., Perflow Medical Ltd., phenox GmbH, Rapid Medical, SENSOME, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
