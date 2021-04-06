RENO, Nev., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ORÅ Brands, a Nanofiber filtration manufacturer located in Reno, Nevada, announces its newest product: ORÅ D1. The "D" denotes their disposable mask line that complements their premium, reusable mask ORÅ Nano Mask - which offers contoured nanofiber protection in a reusable, fashionable design.
This is ORÅ's first product launch since they launched the O2 Nano Mask on the Kickstarter and Indiegogo platforms. The ORÅ D1 will have the same superior Nanofiltration protection as its premium counterpart.
"The technology inside our products is revolutionary when it comes to viral filtration and nanoparticulate in face masks," said Rani Bungay, ORÅ's COO, "we are pleased to provide a product that is beneficial to multiple industries- from the medical field to construction."
Through independent testing, ORÅ achieves over a 99% Particle Filtration Efficiency of 100nm particles with their Nanofiber Filters. This is achieved through a 3-layer membrane design: two PET outer layers and one Electro-spun Nanofiber Layer. These nanofibers range in size from 65 nm to 105nm. ORÅ has found that electro-spinning the Nanofibers in a nonwoven pattern creates smaller pores designed to catch much smaller particles.
Alvin Sun, ORÅ's CEO, states, "With this product, we hope to bridge the gap between the domestic demand for high quality, single-use personal protective equipment and the lower quality and supply that our competitors produce overseas." ORÅ's manufacturing ability sees numbers valued at the tens of thousands a day.
In the coming months, ORÅ will start rolling out this product in several markets including their premium consumer web page which is catered to the everyday consumer as well as their business web page which is catered to wholesale quantities for businesses and industries.
"Sustainability is a paramount core value here at ORÅ" Chief Product Officer Vivian Qu stated, "As we approach the manufacturing of single-use disposable products, we continue to abide by our ethos for sustainability by choosing low carbon footprint materials and production methodology for both our products and our packaging."
The introduction of new product lines in tandem with American-based research, development and manufacturing secures ORÅ's position as the leading manufacturer of environmentally conscious, Nanofiltration-applied products in the world.
For more information on ORÅ Brands and their products, visit their website: https://orabrands.com/
