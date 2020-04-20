Recovery_Advocacy_Project.jpg

Recovery Advocacy Project

 By Recovery Advocacy Project

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada elected leaders and public health experts will join hundreds of constituents from across Nevada for a virtual town hall hosted by the Recovery Advocacy Project to address addiction and mental health concerns during and post COVID-19.

The current COVID-19 health crisis in Nevada has presented a wide-range of challenges to people in and those seeking recovery from addiction and mental health disorders. Given the current CDC guidelines and Governor Sisolak's stay-at-home order, mutual aid groups that provide life-saving support services have moved online—and many are fortunate enough to have the access to the supports needed to sustain their pathways to wellness. However, many Nevadans are still unable to access the services needed to enter and maintain their personal recovery.

In the spirit of community collaboration and learning, the Recovery Advocacy Project will be hosting a virtual town hall for the recovery community, families, allies, and policymakers on Thursday, April 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. PDT.

The purpose of the town hall will be to discuss the COVID-19 response, supporting those in and seeking recovery, and the impact of this pandemic on the demand for these needed services and supports. The town hall is also an opportunity for citizens of Nevada to learn more and provide input on the community funding needs to combat the state's addiction and mental health crisis.

Confirmed panelists include:

  • Senator Julia RattiState Senator, District 13
  • Senator Joe HardyState Senator, District 12
  • Assemblyman Steve Yeager, Assemblyman, District 9
  • Assemblywoman Jill TollesAssemblywoman, District 25
  • Mayor Hillary SchieveMayor, City of Reno
  • Mayor Pro Tem Michele Fiore, Las Vegas Councilwoman, Ward 6
  • Councilwoman Victoria SeamanLas Vegas Councilwoman, Ward 2
  • Stephanie WoodardDHHS Senior Advisor on Behavioral Health
  • Terry KernsSubstance Abuse Law Enforcement Coordinator, Office of the Attorney General
  • Valerie CauhapeRural Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board
  • Dorothy Edwards & Frankie LemusWashoe Regional Behavioral Health Policy Board
  • Jenny GratzkeSouthern Nevada Health District
  • Dona Dmitrovic, Executive Director, Foundation for Recovery
  • Ryan Hampton, Organizing Director, Recovery Advocacy Project

Registration is free and open to all interested Nevada residents by visiting this link: https://www.recoveryvoices.com/covid-townhall/

This event is OPEN PRESS. For more information, please contact Ryan Hampton at 310.569.3755 or 238344@email4pr.com.

