BEDFORD PARK, Ill., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All ACA Marketplace health insurance plans, purchased on and off the exchange, have a calendar year deductible that runs from January 1 through December 31. The calendar year deductible applies to both Individual or Family plans. Items like deductible, and maximum out-of-pocket expenses, will reset every January 1st.
Robert Dial, Vice President, Preferred Health Insurance Solutions, formally known as ACA Marketplace Enrollment Solutions (ACAEnroll.com), explains, "Many consumers who enroll in the ACA Marketplace mid-year are not fully aware that they will still need to pay the plan's entire deductible before certain benefits can be paid. The health plan's deductible is not prorated to half the annual deductible."
Consumers do have time to take advantage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which ends on Aug. 15, 2021. The goal of the new ARPA is to improve access and affordability of health coverage through the ACA Marketplace by increasing eligibility for financial assistance to help pay for ACA Marketplace coverage.
The ARPA will not impact the 2021 Marketplace plan deductible, but it may make having health coverage more affordable. Even those already enrolled through HealthCare.gov will need to reapply to determine if they are eligible for a larger subsidy. When consumers enroll in the ARPA, they can choose a plan that is the same, costs more or costs less than the benchmark plan. The 8.5% cap is used to calculate this increase in premium tax credit amounts, but the cost of the plan a consumer chooses to enroll in may be higher or lower than the benchmark plan.
Dial remarked, "A Preferred Health Insurance Solutions agent can help an individual calculate the new tax credit and help compare plans. This will ensure an individual's health plan truly fits their individual or family's healthcare needs. It is vital that all Americans act before the SEP ends on Aug. 15th deadline. If they do not act now, they will miss the opportunity to take advantage of the ARPA and possibly lower their ACA Marketplace plan 2021 health care premium."
