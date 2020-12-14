Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. Snow may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.